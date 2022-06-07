Liquidators find opportunities in major chain’s overstocks

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Liquidators are finding plenty of deals to be had as large retailers like Target and Walmart seek to unload excess inventory. “What’s unusual is the large retailers may not ever touch the products,” said JD Daunt, chief commercial officer of Liquidity Services. “They are asking us to get in front of this earlier than in the past. There is an unusual amount of excess inventory, and it’s affecting so many retailers at the same time.”