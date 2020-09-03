Live from New York, it’s Mister Comfortable

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Wolf & Shepherd, a direct-to-consumer men’s dress shoe brand that went online in 2015, has a store on New York’s Madison Avenue with a different kind of window display. It includes Jovan Collins, AKA Mister Comfortable, who takes a two-hour walk on a treadmill during the evening commute. While Mister Comfortable keeps walking, many people passing by stop to see the well-dressed, handsome man in the window.