L’Occitane’s U.S. business files for Chapter 11 protection

Retail News
L’Occitane’s U.S. business files for Chapter 11 protectionThe Wall Street Journal 01/27/2021
L’Occitane, which operates 166 stores in 36 states and Puerto Rico, has filed for bankruptcy after falling $15 million behind on rent. The beauty products retailer is looking to shed lease obligations that it has not been able to keep up as the novel coronavirus pandemic has cut into store traffic and sales.
