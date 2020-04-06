Looted drugstores complicate getting medicine in Twin Cities

Retail News
Looted drugstores complicate getting medicine in Twin CitiesMinneapolis Star Tribune 06/03/2020
At least 15 pharmacies in Minneapolis and St. Paul were damaged in rioting, forcing stores to close and consumers to look elsewhere to fill their prescriptions. “The pharmacies are working as quickly as they can to restore services,” said Cody Wiberg, executive director of the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!