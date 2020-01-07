Lowe’s CEO is ‘grateful’ for chain’s hourly workforce

Retail News

The Charlotte Observer

“This year has been full of challenges and uncertainty, and we are tremendously grateful for the hard work, dedication and commitment of our front-line associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s CEO and president, in a statement. Lowe’s announced earlier this week that it will pay full-time hourly workers a bonus of $300 and part-timers will receive $150 in mid-July for their contributions to keeping the company up and running during the pandemic. Lowe’s paid a similar bonus to workers in March and May.