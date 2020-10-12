Lowe’s focuses on capturing market share

Retail News

Bloomberg/The Middletown Press

Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said at an investor conference that the retailer is focused on driving market share gains in 2021 by setting itself up as a “total home solution” for consumers. Mr. Ellison believes that home improvement projects that have become more popular during the pandemic will continue even as COVID-19 becomes less of a threat. He also said that steps that the chain took to build on its digital investments will serve it well going forward in terms of sales and margins.