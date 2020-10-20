Lowe’s offering free Christmas tree delivery

Retail News

Lowe’s is offering free delivery of fresh-cut Christmas trees and orders of $45 or more. The service is part of the retailer’s “Season of Savings” promotion that offers discounts on appliances and a wide variety of products not normally associated with the chain, such as an air hockey table, bedding, home workout equipment and other products. “Over the past few months, we’ve seen our homes rise, if imperfectly, to meet all that we’ve needed from them,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s chief brand and marketing officer in a statement. “As we approach the holidays, the idea of gifting the home feels especially right.”