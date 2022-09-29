Retail News

Lululemon adds Mirror to paid membership program

The New York Times 09/29/2022

Lululemon Studio is the yoga-inspired retail chain’s new subscription program wherein members pay $39 a month for access to streaming and in-person workouts, discounts on merchandise and get early access to events. Lululemon, which acquired Mirror, the interactive fitness startup in 2020, is including it as part of the Studio effort.

