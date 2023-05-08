Retail News

Lululemon hosts a dupe swap

CNN 05/08/2023

The lululemon store at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles is offering its black Align High Rise Pant 25” to customers who bring in a knockoff (AKA dupe) of the item. “We saw it as a really fun way to play into something that is a real part of our culture, but in a way that really puts the focus back on the original,” said Nikki Neuburger, lululemon chief brand officer.

