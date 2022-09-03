Lululemon launches running shoes designed for women

Retail News
Lululemon launches running shoes designed for womenFast Company 03/09/2022
Lululemon is launching a line of running shoes with its first entry designed for women. “We saw a real opportunity to take our Science of Feel philosophy around feeling your best to perform your best into the footwear category to support the [customer] head to toe,” said Sun Choe, Lululemon’s chief product officer.
Discussions
