Luxury brands in no rush to go back to the airport

The Wall Street Journal 02/11/2022

Luxury brands are departing from the nation’s airports after having seen their businesses disrupted over the past two years as a result of the pandemic. Much of what is purchased in luxury shops comes from travelers outside the U.S. While domestic travel is picking back up, the same is not true of international, which are at only about 40 percent of what they were in 2019.

