Macy’s annual SPCA window brings virtual pets to the store

Retail News

San Francisco Chronicle

Macy’s Union Square store in San Francisco will not feature kittens and puppies as part of its annual Christmas SPCA window promotion this year. It will, however, still feature fur babies on video screens. “You will still be able to get your warm and your fuzzy,” said Rise Hixson, visual captain for the store. “We are unable to have live pets due to COVID-related safety concerns of our colleagues and our customers.” Macy’s has donated its largest showcase window to the local chapter of the SPCA for 19 consecutive years.