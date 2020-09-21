Mail delivery delays behind eBay’s UPS decision

Retail News
Mail delivery delays behind eBay’s UPS decisionThe Washington Post 09/19/2020
eBay is citing mail delivery delays resulting from recent changes made to the service by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy as the reason it is shifting more of its deliveries from the U.S. Postal Service to UPS. On-time delivery rates have fallen from 90 percent to 81.5 percent under Mr. DeJoy, according to a Senate report.
Discussions
