Mall Santas say vaccines could help them save Christmas

Mall Santas say vaccines could help them save ChristmasThe New York Times 12/04/2020
Men who portray Santa Claus for a living are hoping they can get put at the front of the line to get immunized against COVD-19. Ric Erwin, himself a professional Santa, testified before the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and pointed to the H1N1 vaccine in 2009 that allowed others like him to safely greet children during the 2009 Christmas season.
