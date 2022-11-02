Retail News

Marketplace sellers worry about profit margins

PYMNTS.com 02/11/2022

Fees assessed by online marketplace platforms such as Amazon.com have third-party sellers exploring their options. “The blended take rate for sellers on Amazon is approximately 30 percent, meaning Amazon’s take rate of the overall transaction,” said Alasdair McLean-Foreman, CEO of Teikametrics. “That profitability is not necessarily seen by third parties, but of course, as pointed out in the earnings, Amazon has done well to optimize for its profitability.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!