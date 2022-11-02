Marketplace sellers worry about profit margins

Retail News

PYMNTS.com

Fees assessed by online marketplace platforms such as Amazon.com have third-party sellers exploring their options. “The blended take rate for sellers on Amazon is approximately 30 percent, meaning Amazon’s take rate of the overall transaction,” said Alasdair McLean-Foreman, CEO of Teikametrics. “That profitability is not necessarily seen by third parties, but of course, as pointed out in the earnings, Amazon has done well to optimize for its profitability.”