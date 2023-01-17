Retail News

Marks & Spencer goes bullish on physical with 20 new stores

Reuters 01/16/2023

Marks & Spencer, the major UK-based food and apparel retailer, is demonstrating its commitment to the art of physical store retailing with a $587 million investment in big, new stores in 2023-24. The retailer estimates it will take 3,400 new employees to run the UK locations.  “Stores are a core part of M&S’s omni-channel future and serve as a competitive advantage for how customers want to shop today,” said Chief Executive Stuart Machin.

