Maskless Trump supporters harass Target store shoppers

A group of people wearing MAGA merchandise walked through a Target in Florida, yelling at customers and staff in the store to remove their face masks. A YouTube video of the “flash mob” verbally harassing others was captured by an individual identified as Chris Nelson, a COVID-19 denier. More than 198,000 people have died in the U.S. after being infected by the virus since its outbreak earlier this year. Nearly 13,000 Floridians have died.
