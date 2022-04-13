Mattel debuts first carbon neutral toys

Retail News

CNN

Mattel has rolled out its first carbon neutral toys, including a Matchbox Tesla made from recycled materials. The toy seller, which has pledged to use “100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all its products and packaging by 2030,” purchased carbon offsets from the Darkwood Forests Conservation project in Canada to help reach its goal for the new toys, among them the Mega Bloks Green Town Line for preschoolers.