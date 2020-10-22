Amazon Shopper Panel to pay consumers for shopping data

Retail News
Amazon Shopper Panel to pay consumers for shopping dataTechCrunch 10/20/2020
Amazon.com has launched a new program that asks members to send in 10 receipts per month for purchases made at businesses that it does not own. For sending in the receipts, participants will earn $10 that can be applied to their Amazon balance or gifted to charity. Additional rewards are available for completing optional surveys. The program is currently invite- and opt-in only.
