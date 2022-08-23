McDonald’s is testing a Chicken Big Mac

Retail News

USA Today

McDonald’s is testing a Big Mac chicken sandwich in select Miami-area restaurants that proved popular with consumers in the UK. “We’re always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love,” McDonald’s said in a statement. “Made with two crispy tempura chicken patties, our iconic Big Mac sauce, and topped off with pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese, this sandwich brings some of our fans’ favorite flavors together for the perfect bite.”