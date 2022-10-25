McD’s brings back the McRib, maybe for the last time

Retail News

CNN

McDonald’s plans to bring the McRib sandwich back to its menu for a limited time beginning on October 31. The fast food giant left in question whether this would be the McRib’s last go around. “Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later.’ Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when — or if — the McRib is coming back,” according to a company statement.