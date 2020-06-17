McD’s CEO touts record for creating black millionaires, says more work to be done

Retail News
McD’s CEO touts record for creating black millionaires, says more work to be doneCNBC 06/16/2020
McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski told CNBC’s Jim Cramer that his company’s franchise system has “probably” created more black millionaires than any other business in the world, but there is still room for it to improve when it comes to racial matters. The fast-food giant has faced criticism for its treatment of black employees and franchisees. Two former senior executives at McDonald’s have sued it for racial discrimination. Black customers account for roughly one-fifth of the company’s revenues in the U.S.
