McD’s, DQ and Wendy’s engage in sign war

Retail News

Springfield News-Leader/USA Today

A McDonald’s, Dairy Queen and Wendy’s in Marshfield, MO, got into some trolling with their store signs last week. It all began with the McDonald’s posting a message: “HEY DQ! WANNA HAVE A SIGN WAR.” The local DQ replied on its sign: “WE WLD BUT WERE 2 BUSY MAKIN ICECREAM.” That reply was an obvious dig at McDonald’s for publicly known problems with its ice cream machines.