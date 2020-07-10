McD’s puts bakery items on the McCafe menu

Retail News

Nexstar Media Wire/WGN9

McDonald’s is adding an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll to its menu, the first time in eight years that the fast-food chain has done so. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup,” said Linda VanGosen, vice president, brand and menu strategy at McDonald’s USA. “We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.” The new items will roll out on Oct. 28.