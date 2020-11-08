McD’s sues former CEO over $40M severance package

Retail News

CNN

McDonald’s is suing former CEO Steven Easterbrook to force him to return his $40 million exit package after concluding he lied about sexual relationships he had with three separate employees of the company. The fast food giant said that an internal investigation found that Mr. Easterbrook, who claimed to have had an intimate relationship with only one company employee, had lied about past relationships at the time of his departure. Mr. Easterbrook’s counsel has yet to comment on the newest suit.