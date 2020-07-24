Meat plant workers say OSHA failed to do its job, keep them safe

Retail News

The Washington Post

Three meat packing plant workers at a factory run by Maid-Rite Specialty Foods in Pennsylvania have brought a lawsuit against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. It claims that the agency’s inaction concerning hazardous working conditions at the facility put them at greater risk for contracting COVID-19. The suite claims that Maid-Rite failed to provide adequate protection and social distancing measures and failed to inform workers when others fell ill to the virus. OSHA and company officials did not respond.