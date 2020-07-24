Meat plant workers say OSHA failed to do its job, keep them safe

Retail News
Meat plant workers say OSHA failed to do its job, keep them safeThe Washington Post 07/23/2020
Three meat packing plant workers at a factory run by Maid-Rite Specialty Foods in Pennsylvania have brought a lawsuit against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. It claims that the agency’s inaction concerning hazardous working conditions at the facility put them at greater risk for contracting COVID-19. The suite claims that Maid-Rite failed to provide adequate protection and social distancing measures and failed to inform workers when others fell ill to the virus. OSHA and company officials did not respond.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!