Retail News

Meta pitches enterprise tools as it readies first store to open

Reuters 05/05/2022

Meta Platforms is pitching its hardware to businesses as a means to use virtual and augmented reality tech to conduct conference calls, train workers and more. The company is planning to open its first store featuring many of the devices that Meta believes will be integral in bringing about widespread participation in the metaverse.

