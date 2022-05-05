Meta’s e-commerce platform frustrates sellers

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Some retailers are expressing frustration with the functionality of Meta’s e-commerce platform. Complaints include restrictions on the ability to display products in different colors and sizes if they aren’t sold directly through Facebook or Instagram. Meta believes it is on the right path while acknowledging criticisms pointed its way. “Building a full-fledged commerce platform is a multiyear journey — one that became a company priority less than two years ago,” said Meta spokesperson Joe Osborne. “We’re proud of our progress and in the teams working to build out these experiences.”