Retail News

Microsoft is permanently shuttering its retail stores

CNBC 06/26/2020

Microsoft announced today that it will permanently shutter its physical store locations after being forced to close them temporarily as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The company issued a statement that it “will continue to invest in its digital storefronts on Microsoft.com, and stores in Xbox and Windows.” It also said it would “reimagine spaces that serve all customers, including operating Microsoft Experience Centers in London, NYC, Sydney, and Redmond campus locations.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!