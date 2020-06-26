Microsoft is permanently shuttering its retail stores

Retail News

CNBC

Microsoft announced today that it will permanently shutter its physical store locations after being forced to close them temporarily as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The company issued a statement that it “will continue to invest in its digital storefronts on Microsoft.com, and stores in Xbox and Windows.” It also said it would “reimagine spaces that serve all customers, including operating Microsoft Experience Centers in London, NYC, Sydney, and Redmond campus locations.”