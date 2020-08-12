Millions of Americans go to a food bank for the first time ever

Retail News
Millions of Americans go to a food bank for the first time everAP News 12/08/2020
The economic hardship caused by the pandemic has led millions of Americans to turn to food banks for the first times in their lives as they struggle to feed their families and themselves. Feeding America, the country’s largest anti-hunger nonprofit, provided needy people with 4.2 billion meals from March through October. The group reports that is has seen a 60 percent average increase in food bank users during the pandemic, with 40 percent of those visiting for the first time ever.
