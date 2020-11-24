Millions of out-of-work Americans could lose important benefits on Dec. 26th

Retail News
Millions of out-of-work Americans could lose important benefits on Dec. 26thUSA Today 11/22/2020
With progress slow in Congress, it’s looking likely that as many as 12 million unemployed American workers will lose two critical economic lifelines on the day after Christmas that were provided by the CARES Act — 7.3 million may be cut off from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and 4.6 million may lose Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), according to estimates from The Century Foundation.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!