Millions of out-of-work Americans could lose important benefits on Dec. 26th

Retail News

USA Today

With progress slow in Congress, it’s looking likely that as many as 12 million unemployed American workers will lose two critical economic lifelines on the day after Christmas that were provided by the CARES Act — 7.3 million may be cut off from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and 4.6 million may lose Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), according to estimates from The Century Foundation.