Retail News

Millions of workers quit in February

The Washington Post 03/30/2022

Businesses in the U.S. had 11.3 million jobs to fill in February, slightly below December’s record 11.4 million openings, as workers remain on the move and are holding out for the right positions. The number of Americans who quit their jobs in February rose slightly to 4.4 million, slightly below the 4.5 million who did the same in November.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!