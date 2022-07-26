Minnesota food banks try to keep up with rising demand

Retail News
Minnesota food banks try to keep up with rising demandMinneapolis Star Tribune 07/25/2022
The toll inflation is taking can be seen at food banks in Minnesota where visits increased 57 percent between December and June. “People that are disabled and poor and unable to make ends meet are going to continue to get hammered by this economy,” said Matthew Ayres, director of Joyce Uptown Foodshelf in Minneapolis. “That is the danger of getting ‘back to normal’ — assuming that everybody is doing well.”
