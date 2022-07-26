Retail News

Minnesota food banks try to keep up with rising demand

Minneapolis Star Tribune 07/25/2022

The toll inflation is taking can be seen at food banks in Minnesota where visits increased 57 percent between December and June. “People that are disabled and poor and unable to make ends meet are going to continue to get hammered by this economy,” said Matthew Ayres, director of Joyce Uptown Foodshelf in Minneapolis. “That is the danger of getting ‘back to normal’ — assuming that everybody is doing well.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!