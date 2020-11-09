Modern day CEOs part ways with Milton Friedman

Retail News
Modern day CEOs part ways with Milton FriedmanThe New York Times 09/11/2020
In a 1970 New York Times essay, economist Milton Friedman argued that the purpose of American businesses was to drive profits. Mr. Friedman asserted that CEOs at that time had become “unwitting puppets of the intellectual forces that have been undermining the basis of a free society.” Many, if not most, corporate leaders today do not subscribe to this philosophy as they see a direct link between social engagement and brand equity.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!