Musk lines up financing to buy Twitter for ‘the future of civilization’

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

Elon Musk revealed on Thursday that he has arranged $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and the extent of the personal financial risk he is taking and the way he proposes to leverage assets have many analysts talking today. Typically in such a buyout, the assets of the company being acquired are used to secure loans and investments that make up the majority of the funds used, but Mr. Musk is offering more than two-thirds of the payment from his own assets. Mr. Musk has said that he is pursuing the acquisition because it is “extremely important to the future of civilization.”