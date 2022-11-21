Nation’s largest railroad union rejects labor deal

Retail News

The New York Times

Members of the nation’s largest railroad union rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, raising concerns about supply chain disruptions. Around 51 percent of SMART Transportation Division members voted against ratifying the pact. “SMART-TD members with their votes have spoken, it’s now back to the bargaining table for our operating craft members,” the SMART-TD president, Jeremy Ferguson, said in a statement. “This can all be settled through negotiations and without a strike. A settlement would be in the best interests of the workers, the railroads, shippers and the American people.”