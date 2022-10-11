Nation’s third largest rail union rejects deal brokered by Biden administration

Retail News
Nation’s third largest rail union rejects deal brokered by Biden administrationNBC News 10/11/2022
Fifty-six percent of members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division of the Teamsters have voted to reject a tentative agreement with freight rail carriers brokered by the Biden Administration. The National Carriers’ Conference Committee, which represents the railroads, said it was “disappointed” with the result of the vote. New negotiations will begin as rail workers continue to operate under their previous contract.
