‘Native retail’ experience captures customers in the wild

Minoan Experience, a native retail startup, has raised $5 million in seed funding led by Accel. The company allows people staying at Airbnb locations to scan codes on pieces of furniture and other items in their dwellings and order them for delivery to their homes. “The best product experiences don’t happen on screens or shelves but instead happen ‘in the wild,’” said Minoan Experience cofounder Marc Hostovsky. “In real moments where you’d actually use the product to assess whether you like something or not.”