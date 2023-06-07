NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers open retail store

Retail News
NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers open retail storeMilwaukee Journal Sentinel 06/07/2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is opening a retail store with his brothers to sell clothing, hats and other items bearing the family name. The store will open on the first floor of the new Trade Hotel in Milwaukee, across the street from where Mr. Antetokounmpo and his teammates play their home games.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
