Nearly 90 percent of Americans are worried about rising prices

Nearly 90 percent of Americans are worried about rising pricesThe New York Times 02/25/2022
Almost 90 percent of all adults in the U.S. are concerned about inflation, according to a Momentive survey conducted for The New York Times. The survey was fielded prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has led to a spike in energy prices. Three-quarters of those surveyed rated the economy as fair or poor. “People just hate inflation,” said Michael R. Strain, an American Enterprise Institute economist.
