Netflix loses 200K subscribers

Netflix is attributing its pullout from Russia for its loss of 200,000 subscribers in the last quarter, the first time the company has seen a net subscriber loss in a decade. Reed Hastings, Netflix co-chief executive, said the company plans to crack down on account sharing. “We’re working on how to monetize sharing,” he said. “Remember, these are 100 million households that already are choosing to view Netflix. They love the service. We just got to get paid.”