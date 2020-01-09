New Chinese regulations could complicate TikTok sale

Retail News

The New York Times

The Chinese government has raised a potential hurdle that may keep ByteDance from selling its TikTok video app platform’s business in North America and elsewhere. New export rules adopted by Beijing would require ByteDance to acquire a license to sell the units. “At a minimum they’re [Chinese government] flexing their muscles and saying, ‘We get a say in this and we’re not going to be bystanders,’” said Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.