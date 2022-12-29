New minimalist appliance designs may reflect the desire for greater austerity

Retail News

Engadget

LG’s new line that includes washing machines, refrigerators, ovens and a dishwasher represent a distinct change in direction for the manufacturer away from models that offered more, more, more features and options. The new designs have simpler looks and color schemes to assure they will match more easily with decor, and are more streamlined to operate — LG describes an “elegantly clear control experience.” LG boasts about using recycled materials in its models and is working on making more parts “upgradable.” The appliance-maker will reveal details at CES 2023.