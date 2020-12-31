New Samsung TV feature adapts to room lighting

Retail News
New Samsung TV feature adapts to room lightingThe Verge 12/30/2020
Samsung announced its new HDR10+ Adaptive feature that will optimize TV picture quality based on a room’s ambient brightness. HDR content often looks better in dark rooms with little light, but this feature will adjust. A similar (competitive) feature previously announced by Dolby and available in select TV’s from LG and Panasonic has been well received. Amazon Prime Video offers HDR10+ content.
