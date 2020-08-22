New York Times and Wall Street Journal join Apple app store fight

Retail News
New York Times and Wall Street Journal join Apple app store fightThe Wall Street Journal 08/21/2020
The New York Times and Wall Street Journal are among publishers fighting Apple’s 30 percentage take on subscription sales through its app store. “The terms of Apple’s unique marketplace greatly impact the ability to continue to invest in high-quality, trusted news and entertainment particularly in competition with other larger firms,” wrote Jason Kint, CEO of Digital Content Next, which is representing publishers in their dispute with the tech giant.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!