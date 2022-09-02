Nike files suit to protect its brand in the metaverse

Retail News

Fortune

Nike filed a lawsuit last week against StockX, an apparel and sneaker exchange, for selling non-fungible tokens that infringe on its trademarks. “StockX has chosen to compete in the NFT market not by taking the time to develop its own intellectual property rights, but rather by blatantly freeriding, almost exclusively, on the back of Nike’s famous trademarks and associated goodwill,” the suit charged. StockX said it does not comment on legal matters.