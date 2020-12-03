Nike investigates reports of forced labor in Chinese factories

Retail News
Nike investigates reports of forced labor in Chinese factoriesThe Washington Post 03/11/2020
Nike is investigating the hiring practices of its suppliers in China after reports that members of the Uighur Muslim minority are being forced to work in factories. The Washington Post reports that more than one million Uighurs have been detained in reeducation camps in China with the goal of “deradicalizing” them.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!