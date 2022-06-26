Nike makes Russia store closings permanent

Retail News
Nike makes Russia store closings permanentOregon Live 06/24/2022
Nike made the decision to suspend retail operations in Russia three months ago in reaction to that country’s invasion of Ukraine. Management has decided now to fully shut down operations. “Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months,” Nike said Thursday.
