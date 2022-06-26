Retail News

NLRB asks court to order Starbucks to rehire Baristas

CBS News 06/24/2022

The National Labor Relations Board has accused Starbucks of engaging in an “array of illegal tactics” to prevent its baristas from joining unions. The agency is asking a federal court to order Starbucks to reinstate seven workers laid off, it alleges, because of their union organizing activity. Starbucks denies the charges.

