NLRB may require Starbucks to bargain with workers

Retail News

Reuters/Yahoo Finance

A regional director of the National Labor Relations Board’s office in Tampa, FL, said that Starbucks managers at a store in Estero engaged in unlawful threats and retaliation against workers in the lead-up to a union election at the store. The actions were so egregious, according to the NLRB, that the agency may require Starbucks to recognize and bargain with Starbucks United despite the election having gone in the favor of the employer. Starbucks denies that its management acted outside of the law. “We look forward to a full legal review of the matter and argue that the request for injunctive relief is inappropriate,” the company said.